Huntsville schools releases names of safety task force members

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools has named the members of its new School Safety Task Force, which will be recommending new policies on safety for the district.
The district decided to form a task force in the aftermath of an accidental shooting at Blossomwood Elementary in September, which left one student with an injured hand.
The task force will be analyzing feedback from parents and the community that was gathered during the fall, and the district’s original schedule has the task force presenting its recommendations to the school board on February 20.
However, that schedule had the task force selected in November, and its analysis of the feedback beginning in December.
Here’s the roster:
- Richard Alexander
- Christie Ashton
- William Bell
- Paula Clawson
- Chancellor Cole
- Amy Garrison
- Dennis Haskins
- Nicholas Jones
- William King
- Jonathan Morris
- Francis Penland
- Tim Pittman
- Keith Poe
- Keith Reed
- John Warren
- Deidra Willis
WAFF 48 News met with Willis on Sunday, who said she wants to put more emphasis on deescalation training for teachers.
She said she does not want to put guns in the classroom.
“That’s another stress level to the teachers. They’re there to educate. There’s no way I could think about them being armed, because again I’m that teacher. That’s my student,” she said.
The first meeting for the 15 person task force is Monday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.