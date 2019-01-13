Conditions are back dry, but cloud cover hangs on tight through the rest of the day and through the night. Lows fall into the upper 30s. The work week begins with cool and cloudy. Monday will have highs in the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies.
Sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday and temperatures will start to rise. By the middle of the week, highs will peak back into the 50s.
The sunny and dry conditions will be interrupted by rain Thursday. A few showers are also expected Friday and Saturday will give the area a hefty dose of wet weather for the weekend. Cold air is expected to pour in early Sunday and temperatures drop significantly. Sunday’s morning temperature will likely fall into the 20, and highs will not making it out of the 30s.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.