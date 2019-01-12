No, the ‘The Rock’ did not slam millennials as the snowflake generation

(Gray News) – An “exclusive” interview with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a British tabloid turned out to be a complete fake.
The Daily Star published an article Friday that fabricated quotes from Johnson being critical of millennials. The magazine claimed “The Rock” took issue with “the Snowflake generation” looking for reasons to be offended by anything.
“If you are not agreeing with them then they are offended – and that is not what so many great men and women fought for,” the article said.
None of the quotes were real. The interview never actually happened.
The Brahma Bull took to his Instagram Friday evening to set the record straight.
“The interview never took place. Never happened. Never said any of those words,” the People’s Champ said. “Completely untrue. One hundred percent fabricated. I was quite baffled when I woke up this morning.”
The Daily Star has since pulled the article from its website.
The Independent Press Standards Organization, the United Kingdom’s larges newspaper and magazine regulator, oversees The Daily Star. A report from The Guardian said Johnson has a case for an accuracy complaint against the publication.
Staff at The Daily Star told The Guardian that the interview was provided by a freelance journalist and a staff reported simply wrote the article based on what was provided.
