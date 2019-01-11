Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard announces she’s running for president

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has announced she’s running for president in 2020.
The Hawaii Congresswoman made the announcement Friday on CNN after months of speculation that she’d launch a bid for the White House.
“I have decided to run and will be making a formal announcement within the next week,” Gabbard told CNN’s Van Jones on Friday.
“There are a lot of reasons for me to make this decision. There are a lot of challenges that are facing the American people that I’m concerned about and that I want to help solve," she said.
Later in the day, she tweeted out a second announcement: “When we stand together, united by our love for each other and for our country, there is no challenge we cannot overcome. Will you join me?”
Gabbard easily won re-election to her U.S. House seat in November for a fourth term.
But at the same time, she appeared to be testing the waters for a White House run.
Last month, she met with Democrats in New Hampshire, traditionally the first state to hold a presidential primary.
She’s also coming out with a book in April, “Is Today the Day?”
And she has sought to insert herself into more national discussions, including this week, when she called out Democratic colleagues for how they questioned a judicial nominee.
Among the targets of her rebuke: U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, who called Gabbard’s comments “off base.”
Gabbard also drew national headlines in November, when she took to Twitter to skewer the president on his Saudi Arabia policy using a profane word.
A number of political analysts have pointed out that while Gabbard is a star in some circles — including among the younger, more progressive wing of the Democratic Party — she lacks broad name recognition.
She’s also raised eyebrows in recent years from those in her own party.
In January 2017, for example, Gabbard — a staunch anti-interventionist — met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during an unannounced trip to the war-torn country.
At the time, Gabbard said she originally had no intention to meet with Assad, a decision that some onlookers said ran the risk of legitimizing the Syrian leader.
HNN political analyst Colin Moore told HNN before Gabbard’s announcement that the Hawaii representative faces an uphill battle to gain ground in what’s certain to be a crowded field of Democratic contenders.
“She’s going to position herself as a progressive Democrat, and there’s a lot of progressive Democrats who are going to run for the nomination," he said.
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren entered the 2020 race earlier this month, while U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (who Gabbard supported in 2016) and former vice President Joe Biden are weighing presidential bids.
Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran, is just 37 — and has long positioned herself as a maverick.
She was elected to Hawaii’s Legislature at just 21. And in 2012, she beat out veteran Hawaii politician Mufi Hannemann to secure a seat in Congress.
Gabbard, who represents Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District, was born in American Samoa and has a number of firsts to her name, including as the first Hindu-American in Congress.
Related coverage:
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.