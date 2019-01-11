Police: Woman arrested after nearly hitting daycare van head-on

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - A woman is facing several charges after nearly hitting a van full of children head-on and leading police on a short chase.
Yashinari Effinger was arrested after officers saw her passing vehicles at extreme speeds and swerving into oncoming traffic and nearly hitting a daycare van full of children on Bivins Brookside Road Thursday.
She was stopped after attempted to elude officers for 1.5 miles.
Effinger is charged with DUI, attempting to elude police and reckless driving. Police say she was also armed with a 12-gauge shotgun and a revolver at the time of her arrest.
Additional charges are pending.
