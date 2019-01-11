Police investigating fatal wreck on Oakwood Avenue

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Police are on the scene of a fatal wreck in north Huntsville.
Huntsville police tell us the wreck, involving a motorcycle, took place on Oakwood Avenue and Hundley Drive.
All westbound traffic is shut down at this time due to the accident. Authorities are advising motorists to avoid the area.
Police also say the motorcycle appears to have hit a Huntsville Utility truck.
The deceased victim has not yet been identified.
Details on this situation are still coming in. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
