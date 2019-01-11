New reality show follows power couples in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Camera crews are following three successful Huntsville couples and capturing the ups and downs of their relationships and careers.
The unscripted series, Love & Marriage: Huntsville, premieres Saturday, January 12, at 10/9c on OWN, which is The Oprah Winfrey Network.
It centers around the lives of three high-powered African-American couples in the Rocket City. They have a multi-million dollar joint real estate venture called the Comeback Group.
The couples are longtime friends and avid socialites with strong personalities and points of view, the network said.
“As they strive to make this huge undertaking a success, they face the realities of love and marriage. Will they succeed at mixing business with pleasure? Or will their personal quarrels make foes of these longtime friends,” it says on the show’s website.
The couples talk about the booming real estate development happening in Huntsville and how they've made names for themselves in the industry.
From work to home life, the show reveals how the cast members interact. They overcome different obstacles and the series shows the strong bonds they have through it all.
One of the couples is Marsau and LaTisha Scott. Marsau is a commercial general contractor and Latisha is a Commercial Real Estate Developer and Stay at home mom. They've been married 12 years and together for 13 and have three children.
Martell and Melody Holt are also on the show. Martelll is the CEO of Holt Custom Homes and Melody is the CEO of Holt & Holt Entrepreneurship.
They've been married for 10 years.
Maurice Scott and Kimberlee "Kimmi" Grant (soon to be Scott) are part of the cast. Maurice is the Owner of Credit 1 USA; a credit repair company, and Juris Doctorate Candidate. Kimberlee is a Registered Nurse by trade; Executive Director of not-for-profit Home Health Agency and practicing Licensed Real Estate Agent.
They've known each other more than eight years.
The couples did an interview with Essence about balancing the everyday struggles of life and love and a thriving business. You can read more by clicking here.
You can also learn more about the cast by going to the show’s official website.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.