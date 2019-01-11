Man urgently pleas for living kidney donor

She adds, “He was doing physicals. If your blood pressure is up, he should not have been allowed to play football. His nephrologist said to us, ‘This is just a bad case.’ He said when a teenager comes in with blood pressure that’s stroke level, you don’t ignore it or just don’t even treat it. You have to explore to see why this blood pressure is high. We were told that he was fine. ‘Lose a little more weight if you can. Be active. You know if you were in your twenties we would be concerned.’ I am very angry. I really am. I’m upset.”