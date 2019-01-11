List of vehicles recalled due to Takata air bag inflators

(WAFF) - Dozens of makes and models of vehicles have been recalled due to Takata air bag inflators since the beginning of 2019.
Takata air bags can explode with too much force, hurling shrapnel into drivers and passengers. At least 23 people have died from the problem.
More vehicles are expected to be recalled due to the same issue. Even if your vehicle is not on the list, you can check to see if it has been recalled here. All you have to do is type in your license plate or vehicle identification numbers.
Here are the vehicles that have been recalled so far:
Toyota
- 2010-2016 4Runner
- 2010-2013 Corolla
- 2010-2013 Matrix
- 2011-2014 Sienna
- 2010-2012 Lexus ES 350
- 2010-2017 Lexus GX 460
- 2010-2015 Lexus IS 250C
- 2010-2015 Lexus IS 350
- 2010-2013 Lexus IS 250
- 2010-2013 Lexus IS 350
- 2010-2014 Lexus IS-F
- 2010-2015 Scion XB
Fiat Chrysler
- 2010-2016 Jeep Wrangler
- 2010 Ram 3500
- 2010 Ram 4500
- 2010 Ram 5500
- 2010-2011 Dodge Dakota
- 2010-2014 Dodge Challenger
- 2010-2015 Dodge Charger
- 2010-2015 Chrysler 300
Ford (recalls apply to models built at certain assembly plants)
- 2010 Ford Edge
- 2010 Lincoln MKX
- 2010-2011 Ford Ranger
- 2010-2012 Ford Fusion
- 2010-2012 Lincoln MKZ
- 2010-2011 Mercury Milan
- 2010-2014 Ford Mustang
Honda
- 2009-2012 Acura RL
- 2009-2012 Honda Accord
- 2009-2013 Acura TSX
- 2009-2013 Honda Fit
- 2009-2013 Honda Ridgeline
- 2009-2013 Honda Pilot
- 2009-2011 Honda Civic
- 2009-2011 Honda CR-V
- 2009-2011 Honda Element
- 2010-2013 Honda Crosstour
- 2010-2013 Honda Insight
- 2010-2013 Acura ZDX
- 2011-2013 Acura TSX
- 2013 Honda FCX Clarity
- 2013 Honda Fit EV
- 2009-2016 Gold Wing motorcycles
