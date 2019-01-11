High school homework assignment asks students to debate if Trump is fascist

HAVERHILL, MA (WBZ/CNN) - A school principal in Massachusetts issued an apology after a teacher asked students to debate a political topic some found controversial.
Some parents are still fuming about what happened.
“I support the president,” said Dave Prescott, a parent. “I support a lot of the things he does. And for them to talk about fascism, in regard to the president, I just think this isn’t what I’m sending my kids to school for.”
Haverhill High School is under fire after history students took a homework assignment asking if President Donald Trump has characteristics of a fascist.
"If you want to talk about an issue, fine, but don't bring politics into it," Prescott said.
Principal Glenn Burns said the school missed the mark.
The principal went on to say that a balance must be found when discussing current issues.
“We will continue to provide our scholars (with) opportunities to debate and engage in controversial topics because this is at the heart of how positive change and innovation happens,” Burns said in a statement. “We will take better notice of the development and delivery of lessons to make sure that the outcomes of the assignment are not skewed by the prompts of the lesson.”
Copyright 2019 WBZ via CNN. All rights reserved.