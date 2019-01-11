Dry today, showers spark this weekend

A system around western Texas will continue to march eastward. As it moves, showers will spark. The Tennessee Valley will get its share of showers starting Saturday. Rain will hold off until around noon, and rain coverage peaks during the afternoon. No thunder and lightning are expected. Saturday will also include a breezy flow from the southeast at 10-15 mph, and gust up to 20 mph. A few leftover showers will be possible during the first half of the day Sunday. Highs this weekend will rise into the low to mid 40s.