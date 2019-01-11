Dry today, showers spark this weekend

More clouds are moving in from the west. Cloud cover will continue to increase throughout the day. Temperatures this afternoon will make it near 50 degrees. Winds are flowing in from the southeast at 5-10 mph. The rest of today and tonight will continue to be dry, but rain makes a comeback this weekend.
A system around western Texas will continue to march eastward. As it moves, showers will spark. The Tennessee Valley will get its share of showers starting Saturday. Rain will hold off until around noon, and rain coverage peaks during the afternoon. No thunder and lightning are expected. Saturday will also include a breezy flow from the southeast at 10-15 mph, and gust up to 20 mph. A few leftover showers will be possible during the first half of the day Sunday. Highs this weekend will rise into the low to mid 40s.
The next work week begins cool, with lows in the 30s and highs in the mid 40s, but temperatures will steadily rise through the week. By the end of the week, highs could peak near 60 degrees. Rain is likely at the end of the week.
