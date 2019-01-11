Driver charged with fleeing wreck that killed Buckhorn High School student

Joshua Michael Getzinger
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 10, 2019 at 6:55 PM CST - Updated January 10 at 7:52 PM

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Alabama State Troopers have arrested a man in connection to the Dec. 18 wreck that killed a teenager.

18-year-old Jordan Ann Collier was killed on Maysville Road at about 5 p.m. that day. Troopers say a car hit the one she was driving, and the impact pushed her car into a third.

Jordan Ann Collier
Jordan Ann Collier (Source: Buckhorn High School)

Collier was a cheerleader and in JROTC at Buckhorn High School.

Joshua Michael Getzinger, 45, was booked into the Madison County Jail on Dec. 28. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. He is being held without bond due to a parole violation.

Court records filed this week allege that he did not stop after the crash.

