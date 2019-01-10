27 dogs rescued from alleged puppy mill in Walker Co.

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society assisted the Walker County Sheriff’s Office in rescuing 27 dogs on Thursday from an alleged puppy mill.
The rescued dogs included Boston Terriers, French Bulldogs and Frenchtons. The alleged puppy mill was located in Walker County.
BGHS received an anonymous tip that a horse on the property was in need of help and that several dogs also might be living in unsafe or unsanitary conditions. During the investigation, GBHS says the sheriff’s office and BGHS cruelty investigators found a deceased horse on the property along with the dogs.
GBHS veterinarian Shelby Agnew is conducting a necropsy on the horse and performing a medical evaluation on each dog that was rescued.
Allison Black Cornelius, CEO of the Greater Birmingham Human Society, released the following statement:
“We will update the community as this case continues to evolve. Unfortunately, until Alabama decides to pass meaningful legislation to protect dogs from puppy mill breeding practices, we will continue to see animals suffer needlessly. We are grateful for the partnership we have with Walker County law enforcement and trust the justice system to find the best outcome for all involved in this case."
