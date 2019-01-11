Cold start, but mild day ahead today; Rain returns this weekend

Should be a mainly dry start to the day on Saturday, but by lunchtime it will be wet. From there, rain will last through the afternoon and evening. If you have any Saturday plans, you’ll likely need the umbrella. Scattered showers will last overnight Saturday into Sunday. Off and on showers are likely throughout the day on Sunday, but they should stay light and scattered. Things will clear out as we move into the early parts of next week with temperatures staying above average.