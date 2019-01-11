Cold start, but mild day ahead today; Rain returns this weekend

Happy Friday! It is another very chilly start to the day out there today with temperatures into the 20s for much of the Valley.
Skies are clear this morning but that will change as we go throughout the rest of your Friday. Expecting our temperatures to climb into the low 50s this afternoon in some spots, while others will stay into the upper 40s. Wind out of the southeast will pull up that warmth today. Clouds will pick up through the day today, but we will stay dry. Some light showers are possible around or after midnight tonight, but the bulk of the moisture will wait until Saturday.
Should be a mainly dry start to the day on Saturday, but by lunchtime it will be wet. From there, rain will last through the afternoon and evening. If you have any Saturday plans, you’ll likely need the umbrella. Scattered showers will last overnight Saturday into Sunday. Off and on showers are likely throughout the day on Sunday, but they should stay light and scattered. Things will clear out as we move into the early parts of next week with temperatures staying above average.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
