Beachfront home that belonged to late actor Jim Nabors is sold for $12 million

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - $12 million. That’s how much the Diamond Head beachfront estate that belonged to the late actor Jim Nabors has sold for, nearly $3 million less than the asking price.
The 5,877-square-foot residence on Kulamanu Place is located just two doors down from the Doris Duke estate.
The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home — with sweeping ocean views — was built in 1950 and renovated in 1996.
Nabors, the beloved actor known for playing Gomer Pyle in “The Andy Griffith Show,” died in 2017 at 87.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.