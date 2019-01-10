Valley family fights to make ends meet amid government shutdown

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The affects of the ongoing government shutdown is hitting home for one Valley family. A local NASA researcher is out of work and out of a paycheck as his wife battles liver cancer.
“I’m not angry about it. It just is the situation that it is, and I need to do whatever I can to deal with it," said Robert Adams.
Adams wife was diagnosed with liver cancer last year at UAB Hospital. Over time, medical bills maxed out around $15,000, putting them in debt. They eventually decided to downsize by putting their home up for sale.
The government shutdown drags into its 19th day, and for those who normally look for a paycheck are digging into pockets that aren’t that deep. It was fiery Wednesday in Washington that fueled our President to walk out of shutdown negotiations with democratic congressional leaders.
Adams says between medical bills and monthly expenses, he expects to run out of money by the end of the month.
“I would just like to go back to work. I like what I’m doing and I think it’s important," he said.
As he applies for part-time jobs, many announcements were made this week to help ease the stress placed on furloughed employees.
It’s not clear when - or if - negotiations will resume. On Saturday, the shutdown will become the longest in U.S. history.
“I’d like for us to always be able to work and do what we do for the country. But these situations happen, and as a civil servant I accept that, but I look forward to going back and doing what I can for the country," said Adams.
