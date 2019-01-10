State deploys deer disease sampling stations in NW Alabama

(WAFF) - The Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) has deployed six self-service chronic wasting disease (CWD) sampling stations in north Alabama as part of its increased CWD surveillance efforts in the state.
WFF is ramping up CWD sampling and surveillance after deer in nearby Mississippi and Tennessee recently tested positive for CWD.
CWD is a contagious and deadly neurological disease that affects members of the deer family. To date, no deer in Alabama have tested positive for CWD.
The sample station freezers are in Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Franklin, Lauderdale and Colbert counties. They are available to receive deer head samples 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Locations of the self-service CWD dropoff sampling sites:
- Fayette County: Fayette County Extension Office, 650 McConnell Loop, Fayette, AL 35555
- Lamar County: Hunter’s Gold Processing, 11634 County Rd. 9, Millport, AL 35576
- Marion County: Watson’s Grocery, 5658 State Highway 19, Detroit, AL 35552
- Franklin County: Fancher’s Taxidermy, 715 Newell Rd., Red Bay, AL 35582
- Lauderdale County: Florence Frozen Meats, 1050 South Court St., Florence, AL 35630
- Colbert County: Yogi’s Texaco, 17750 U.S. 72, Tuscumbia, AL 35674
In addition to WFF offices and the self-service dropoff locations, WFF will conduct a voluntary CWD sampling station manned by WFF biologists in Waterloo on Jan. 12-13. The sampling station in Lauderdale County will be set up in the parking lot of Waterloo Fire Station #1 at 6390 County Road 14. Deer may be brought to Waterloo for sampling during the following dates and times:
- Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To prepare a sample to be dropped off, first remove the deer’s head, leaving 4-6 inches of neck attached. Once it’s removed, place the head in the provided plastic bag and tie it closed. For bucks, antlers can be removed at the base of each antler or by removing the skull plate before bagging the head.
Next, complete all sections of the Biological Sample Tag and attach it to the bag with a zip tie. Remove and retain the bottom receipt portion of the Biological Sample Tag before placing the bagged head in the freezer.
Plastic sample bags, tags, and zip ties are provided at each freezer location.
Additionally, hunters can have deer sampled at any WFF district office or at the WFF office in Marengo County. When providing samples at WFF offices, hunters can bring a whole deer, field-dressed deer, or just the head from a harvested animal.
WFF offices are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hunters should call ahead so a biologist is available to collect the sample.
The WFF office in Marengo County is located at 1105 Bailey Dr., Demopolis, AL 36732. The phone number 334-289-8030.
WFF district office contact information is available at www.outdooralabama.com/wildlife-section.
The test results will be emailed to the hunter within three to four weeks.
To learn more about CWD and to get information on future public sampling sites, visit www.outdooralabama.com/cwd.
