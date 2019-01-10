Start New Year With Healthy Bean Dip

January 10, 2019

Texas Caviar

1 can or 2 cups black beans, drained

1 can or 2 cups pinto beans, drained

1 can or 2 cups corn, drained (yellow or white)

2 cups or 4 cups diced tomato OR 4 cups vinegar-free salsa

1 bunch green onions, chopped

1 bunch cilantro, chopped

1-2 red onions, chopped

1 each red, yellow, green bell pepper, diced

2 small or 1 large can mild, diced green chilies

2-4 cups Italian salad dressing

garlic powder, cumin, salt, pepper to taste

Combine ingredients in a large bowl. Adjust seasonings to taste as desired. Chill and serve with tortilla chips.

