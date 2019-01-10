Start New Year With Healthy Bean Dip

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -
Texas Caviar
1 can or 2 cups black beans, drained
1 can or 2 cups pinto beans, drained
1 can or 2 cups corn, drained (yellow or white)
2 cups or 4 cups diced tomato OR 4 cups vinegar-free salsa
1 bunch green onions, chopped
1 bunch cilantro, chopped
1-2 red onions, chopped
1 each red, yellow, green bell pepper, diced
2 small or 1 large can mild, diced green chilies
2-4 cups Italian salad dressing
garlic powder, cumin, salt, pepper to taste
Combine ingredients in a large bowl. Adjust seasonings to taste as desired. Chill and serve with tortilla chips.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.