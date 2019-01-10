Shock, disbelief as man brings dead raccoon into McDonald’s, lays it on table

(Gray News) – McDonald’s, to be clear, is not a bring-your-own-meat restaurant.
A man in San Francisco apparently didn’t get the message, though, bringing a dead raccoon into a McDonald’s and laying it down on a table.
The incident was captured on video by Chris Brooks and posted to Facebook on Sunday.
*****(Warning: Video is graphic and contains extremely profane language. See it on Facebook here.)*****
In a Facebook Live post, he said, “I see stupid sh** every day, never ceases to amaze me anymore.”
“Only in San Francisco,” he says at one point during the video.
Eventually another man in the restaurant, wearing gloves, can be seen taking the raccoon by the tail and going outside to throw it out.
The raccoon leaves behind a trail of blood both inside and outside the restaurant.
As of Wednesday evening, the video had been watched more than 135,000 times on Facebook.
The owner and operator of that particular McDonald’s, Scott Rodrick, told KNTV in San Francisco that the restaurant was closed and sanitized after the incident.
“The health department visited the restaurant this afternoon and cleared the restaurant for full operations,” Rodrick said. “We are thankful that SFPD and animal control were so responsive to the incident.”
