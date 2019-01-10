Sheffield police searching for missing man with dementia

SHEFFIELD, AL (WAFF) - The Sheffield Police Department needs your help finding Scott McClay who has dementia.
Investigators say he went missing from the 2700 block of Hatch Boulevard between 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 9.
As of 8 a.m. he has not returned home. McClay has tattoos on his right arm of his children’s names and a snake on his right bicep.
He was last seen wearing a Realtree Camouflage jacket, jeans, and white shoes.
Call 911 or Sheffield Police Department if you see McClay.
