Sheffield police searching for missing man with dementia
January 10, 2019 at 9:12 AM CST - Updated January 10 at 9:15 AM

SHEFFIELD, AL (WAFF) - The Sheffield Police Department needs your help finding Scott McClay who has dementia.

Investigators say he went missing from the 2700 block of Hatch Boulevard between 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 9.

Posted by Sheffield Police Department on Thursday, January 10, 2019

As of 8 a.m. he has not returned home. McClay has tattoos on his right arm of his children’s names and a snake on his right bicep.

He was last seen wearing a Realtree Camouflage jacket, jeans, and white shoes.

Call 911 or Sheffield Police Department if you see McClay.

