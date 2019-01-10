NYT names Huntsville one of world’s best places to visit in 2019

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville just got a big honor.
The city has been featured in The New York Times as one of the 52 places in the world to visit in 2019.
The article references the big anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission this summer. But Judy Ryals, president of the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, said the expansion of downtown and all the city’s events are also reasons for people to make a trip here.
“Huntsville is such a warm area in hospitality. They’ll want to return many times,” said Ryals.
And throughout 2019, Huntsville will have several events to celebrate Alabama’s 200th birthday, which will also bring tourism into the area.
