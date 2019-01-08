Middle school teacher arrested after masturbating in class with students present

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - An area substitute teacher has been charged with public indecency, according to the Fairfield City School District.
The district posted to social media about a Jan. 8 incident involving a substitute teacher at Creekside Middle School. Officials said students reported suspicious behavior by the sub that was taking place behind a teacher’s desk.
School officials removed the teacher from the classroom once they became aware.
Tracey Abraham, 41 , now faces a count of public indecency. Police say they received complaints that he was masturbating in the classroom with students present.
At this time, the district is not aware of the sub having physical contact with any of the students or any of the students being exposed to nudity.
“We want to assure you that this individual will not be returning to our schools,” the district wrote to Facebook on Tuesday.
You can read that full post below.
The Fairfield Police Department has also released a statement in regard to this matter. You may visit their website or social media accounts for more information.
Abraham is expected back in court Jan. 15.
According to court records, he has been ordered by a judge to stay away from all locations where there are children under the age of 18.
The Fairfield City School District contracts its substitute teachers through the Southwest Ohio Council of Governments. That council is run by the Butler County Educational Services Center, the entity that vets the subs.
