Franklin County murder suspect has previous manslaughter conviction

FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A judge revoked the bond set for the manslaughter trial and set bail at 1-million dollars on the new charge. That means Mills won't be able to post bail until after his re-trial for manslaughter.
Franklin County Sherriff Shannon Oliver says 63-year-old Jerry Mills has been accused of murder in the past.
Mills was found guilty of manslaughter in 2010 and sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting a wheelchair bound Russellville man.
However, the state court of appeals overturned that decision and called for a re-trial.
This time Mills is accused of allegedly shooting and killing his roommate Jason Baker after a fight over money last Sunday.
"Sunday morning around 10 a.m. Mr. Mills called 9-1-1 to his residence and says he shot someone. He stayed on the phone with 9-1-1 until the deputies arrived and was able to secure the scene, said, Sheriff Oliver.
This case is now headed to a grand jury. WAFF is still waiting to find out when Mills will go on trial for the manslaughter charge.
We will update on both cases as soon as we get the latest information on our 48 news app.Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.