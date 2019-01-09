Federal workers in AL affected by shutdown can apply for benefits

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabama has more than 53,000 workers who are considered federal employees, but as of the start of the partial government shutdown on Dec. 22, only 242 have asked for unemployment compensation benefit applications.
The Alabama Department of Labor is reminding those affected by the shutdown that they can apply for unemployment benefits by going to www.labor.alabama.gov or by calling 1-866-234-5382.
Furloughed employees must meet state eligibility requirements, which can be found on page 4 of the Rights & Responsibilities Handbook. In Alabama, unemployment compensation benefits weekly amounts range from a minimum of $45 to a maximum of $265, and are available for up to 26 weeks.
“There are thousands of federal employees in Alabama who may be impacted by this shutdown,” said Fitzgerald Washington, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Labor. “Should these workers need assistance during this time, I would encourage them to apply for unemployment compensation benefits.”
Those applying need to provide verification of their wages, since ADOL may not be able to confirm wages with affected federal agencies. Valid documents include pay stubs or W-2’s.
Affected employees who receive back pay at a later date will need to be repay ADOL, as required by law. Payment plans can be arranged by contacting the agency.
