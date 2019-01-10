Crime Stoppers: Trio uses store cart distraction to steal

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - Police are hoping you can help them find three women who used a motorized shopping cart as a distraction to steal from Michaels on U.S. 72 in Madison.
Investigators say on Dec. 20, the suspects talked to a worker at the service desk for a few minutes. Then, as one woman rode off on a store cart for disabled people, another stole a boxed Christmas tree and another swiped a vacuum cleaner.
If you recognize any of them, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
