Crime Stoppers: Trio uses store cart distraction to steal
Police say a female used a store cart as a distraction while two accomplices stole at Michaels on U.S. 72 in Madison on Dec. 20, 2018.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 9, 2019 at 7:28 PM CST - Updated January 9 at 7:28 PM

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - Police are hoping you can help them find three women who used a motorized shopping cart as a distraction to steal from Michaels on U.S. 72 in Madison.

Investigators say on Dec. 20, the suspects talked to a worker at the service desk for a few minutes. Then, as one woman rode off on a store cart for disabled people, another stole a boxed Christmas tree and another swiped a vacuum cleaner.

If you recognize any of them, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.

