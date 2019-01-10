Cool and sunny today, rain returns this weekend

The sunshine is out again, but cool weather is in store for the rest of the day. Highs will only peak into the low 40s, and wind chill values will make it feel like it is in the 30s. Tonight will be mostly clear, allowing lows to drop into the mid 20s. It may be colder tonight, but tomorrow afternoon will be a tad bit warmer, with highs reaching the upper 40s.
Wet weather returns for the weekend, specifically Saturday. The first half of the day could see a few showers, but rain ramps up during the second half of Saturday, especially during the afternoon. Rain could be left over on Sunday. Lows during the weekend will be near 40, and highs in the upper 40s.
Next week will see a gradual warm up. By the end of the week, highs should rise near the upper 50s. Rain makes its way back into the area by the next of next week.
