Colder weather today; Rain returns this weekend

Happy Thursday! It is much colder out there this morning! In fact, it is the coldest morning of the year, and the coldest temperature we have seen in some spots since early December.
You need to bundle up out there this morning in your warmest winter gear. We are seeing wind chills into the low 20s in most spots, with other areas seeing the upper teens. We are clear to start today we ill will stay clear throughout the day today, but overall it will stay cold. After the mid-20s this morning, we’ll only climb into the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon. A north wind of 5 to 10 mph will keep our wind chills into the low to mid 30s.
The cold will continue into tomorrow morning as we start out in the low to mid-20s. Things will begin to change throughout the day Friday as that wind turns to the south. That will bring in some moisture and more cloud cover. Clouds increase throughout the day on Friday, which will all precede more rain. Unfortunately, we have more rain on the way as we move into the weekend. That looks to move in overnight Friday into Saturday, but the heavier stuff will likely wait until the afternoon on Saturday and will continue through the weekend. While the moisture looks to fall as mainly rainfall, there could be a few snowflakes that mix in early on Saturday. Keep checking back for updates throughout the week!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.