Colder weather today; Rain returns this weekend

The cold will continue into tomorrow morning as we start out in the low to mid-20s. Things will begin to change throughout the day Friday as that wind turns to the south. That will bring in some moisture and more cloud cover. Clouds increase throughout the day on Friday, which will all precede more rain. Unfortunately, we have more rain on the way as we move into the weekend. That looks to move in overnight Friday into Saturday, but the heavier stuff will likely wait until the afternoon on Saturday and will continue through the weekend. While the moisture looks to fall as mainly rainfall, there could be a few snowflakes that mix in early on Saturday. Keep checking back for updates throughout the week!