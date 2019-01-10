Chocolates, candy pulled from shelves due to possible Hepatitis A contamination

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Bauer’s Candies Inc. issued a voluntary recall Wednesday on its well-known product Modjeskas, an individually wrapped marshmallow candy dipped in chocolate or caramel.
The FDA issued an alert advising costumers to throw out any Bauer’s Candies Chocolate or Caramel Modjeskas, purchased after November 14, 2018. The U.S Food & Drug Administration (FDA) advised consumers who ate candies purchased after Nov. 14 and have not been vaccinated for Hepatitis A to consult with their healthcare professional to determine whether post exposure prophylaxis (PEP) medications are necessary.
In a letter to customers, Bauer President Anna Bauer announced an employee tested positive for the virus while working in one of the production facilities between the dates of November 16 - 23, 2018.
“Upon notification of his illness, Bauer’s voluntarily closed the facility, discarded all candy in house, sanitized per protocol, and began working with Federal and State agencies. An investigation by our local health department and the FDA found that the risk of contamination to the candy made during this time is extremely low. These agencies have cleared us to continue operation. No candy products manufactured after November 25 are affected in any way,” said Bauer.
Although the risk of Hepatitis A transmission from the candy is low, Hepatitis A can have a long incubation period, and infected people may not develop symptoms until 15 to 50 days after exposure. This can have serious health consequences for some people, especially those with other health problems.
When symptoms occur, they can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. Symptoms may include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, yellowing of the skin or eyes (known as jaundice), dark urine, and pale stool. Young children may not show symptoms of HAV infection.
PEP may be recommended for unvaccinated people who have been exposed to Hepatitis A virus (HAV) in the last 2 weeks; those with evidence of previous hepatitis A vaccination do not require PEP, the FDA reports.
The FDA reports the products are available at retail locations nationwide and can also be purchased through QVC and BauersCandy.com. Consumers and retailers should throw away and not consume any chocolate or caramel Modjeskas purchased after November 14, 2018. T
At this time, the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are not aware of any cases of Hepatitis A related to consumption of these candies.
