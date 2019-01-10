Breweries impacted by government shutdown

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The shutdown has put the breaks on breweries in the middle of fermenting spring beer.
Every season, Straight to Ale and other breweries in the Tennessee Valley brew seasonal beer. With the government shutdown going on Day 19, breweries can’t get their labeling approved.
To sell beer with unique logos and labels, breweries have to go through the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau.
Widely known as the TTB, all breweries have to submit their labels and paperwork to get approved by this government entity.
According to Straight to Ale, the process typically takes one to two months. The TTB is part of the Department of Treasury, which is currently shut down. Straight To Ale says they’re in it for the long haul.
The operations manager says he anticipates it may take more than four months before there is any progress in getting their beer labeled. He also says, this has major consequences.
“We can still produce, brew the beer, but we can’t sell it. Right now we have three tanks that are full, just waiting for approvals to come in. So, right now, they’re just kinda sitting at a standstill waiting for those approvals to come in and then we can fill kegs and package,” said Matt Broadhurst, Straight to Ale Operations Manager.
Kegs full of beer, just sitting in the brew house, waiting for the government to open back up.
So, if you were wanting that spring seasonal beer from Straight to Ale this Spring, you may be waiting a little longer.
