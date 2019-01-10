“Be the Match” hopes to find stem cell donor for Bob Jones graduate

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - A man who graduated from Bob Jones High School in 2012 is in need of a stem cell donor and hopes that someone in the Tennessee Valley will be his match.
Brandon Harris graduated in 2012 and has since been diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia and Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria, both of which are bone marrow diseases which Harris will need a stem cell transplant for.
To help find his donor, “Be the Match” is hosting “Brandon Harris Night” at Bob Jones High School.
Anyone between the ages of 18 and 44 and in good health could help Harris by being his donor. Those wanting to start the process of finding out if they are a match for Harris can visit the “Be the Match” website by clicking here.
“Brandon Harris Night” will be held at Bob Jones High School on Friday during halftime at the varsity basketball games.
