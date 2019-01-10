Albertville breaks ground on new $60 million new recreation center complex

ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A groundbreaking was held today for the new 60-million dollar Albertville recreation center.
City officials turned dirt Thursday afternoon for the new recreation center complex being built and will be named the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater.
“I don’t think people realize how big of a deal this is,” said Jason Simpson who is excited about the project.
Simpson and other members of the community watched a presentation of the complex put on by the architects at the Fine Arts Center.
It showcased the complex which will have numerous ball fields, tennis courts, an indoor and outdoor pool, and walking track. The complex will also have an amphitheater that will seat two thousand with enough room for nine thousand. The mayor feels it will be more than just a rec center.
“I think it will be a recruiting tool for our industry. I think it will be a recruiting tool for retail development. Not only for Albertville. I just think this whole area will benefit from it,” said Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea.
And for Simpson, it's a dream come true.
“When I first moved here that was one of the biggest things that I wanted to see come to Albertville was something to do with kids. I feel like the residents of Albertville are going to love this new facility,” said Simpson.
The rec center complex is expected to be completed sometime in mid to late 2020.
