Woman injured in hit-and-run in North Courtland

NORTH COURTLAND, AL (WAFF) - Deputies in Lawrence County are searching for a truck after a hit and run sent one woman to the hospital for several days.
Our partners at the Moulton Advertiser tell us it happened on New Year’s Day around the area of Church Avenue in North Courtland.
A 62-year-old woman was hospitalized with facial abrasions and leg wounds.
The pick-up truck is said to be red or maroon in color. Police say the person responsible will face charges for assault and fleeing the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities
