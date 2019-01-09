VIDEO: Man chases runaway tire down busy interstate

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - A Texas college student risked his life chasing a loose tire on an interstate.
Mitch Chapman was caught on camera chasing after his runaway wheel. The incident occurred shortly after he purchased a new Jeep Wrangler.
Something went wrong as his father drove the vehicle along Interstate 45. Chapman was in the passenger seat.
“We feel like the back end is wobbling around and that’s when we thought we had the flat tire, and then he was thinking the rear end blew out,” he said.
The tire didn’t pop. It fell off.
That's when Chapman spotted the bouncing tire, and bystanders captured the moment he went chasing after it.
“The traffic was going (moving) I definitely would not have gone for it,” Chapman said. “But I looked and I saw all lanes stopped and merging lanes stopped, so I was like, right now it’s either now or never, you know.”
Chapman was safely able to retrieve the tire and got it back on the vehicle.
“All the other ones (tires) happen to be loose as well,” Chapman said. “Luckily, it was only that back tire and not all four, you know?”
Thousands have watched as Chapman chased after the tire.
It's funny now, but Chapman knows just how dangerous this was.
He said he went after the tire because it could have damaged other vehicles.
One mechanic said tires can fall off after improper repair work.
