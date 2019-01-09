Sunny but much cooler with a very cold night ahead

Abundant sunshine is in the forecast for the rest of your Wednesday with much cooler high temperatures in the lower 40s, breezy winds will keep the wind chill in the 30s for the rest of the day.
Clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to fall into the 20s, morning wind chill values will be in the teens in some spots so dress warm! More sunshine is forecast on Thursday with high temperatures struggling to hit 40 degrees in most parts of North Alabama. Friday will be a touch warmer with highs in the middle 40s and partly cloudy skies.
Rain showers will move in from the west on Saturday morning leaving us with widespread rainfall and rain accumulations around ¼” to ½”. Some showers will carryover into Sunday as well with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Temperatures look to be seasonal next week with highs in the low to middle 50s.
