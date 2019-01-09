Sparkman Middle School math team wins tournaments

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Sparkman Middle School math team is making a name for itself.
The team recently triumphed in the Perennial Tournament’s Winter Dash and a Math Counts tournament.
In Perennial math tournaments, the students competed online in a live virtual tournament where they had to QUICKLY solve and answer math questions. The first team to get a question correct received 5 points and all teams that answered correctly in the first minute, received 3 points, 2nd minute = 2 points and 3rd minute = 1 point.
The team will be competing in Perennial’s Spring Spring Contest in March and the National Championship in May.
The team earned Gold Level status (the highest rating) at the Mouth Counts tournament.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.