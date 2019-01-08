South Euclid, OH man dissatisfied with ‘sexual services’ wants his $500 back

SOUTH EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - An 79-year-old man wants his money back after paying $500 for “sexual services” from two women according to a South Euclid Police Department Facebook post.
The 79-year-old South Euclid man told police officers the two women took $500 from his wallet after performing sexual services. According to police the man reported the women did perform some sexual services but failed to meet his “expectations.” Police had to inform the man he had not been robbed.
The January 4 post, which has been shared over 100 times has attracted some interesting comments. One Facebook commentator declared, “customer service is a lost art.”
“Wait, it’s not April Fool’s yet,” another commentator suggested, and then asks the question more than a few have asked. “Is this for real?”
The two women were described as African Americans in their 40s, one was 5′7″ and the other was “heavyset.” The women were dressed all in black.
Officers could not locate the women who had left his home quickly after he called 911, and before the officers arrived at the home.
