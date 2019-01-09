Smoking debate still firing people up in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, AL (WAFF) - The city of Sheffield is still adapting to it’s new smoking ban, and a lot of people in town are still determined to fight back.
Our news partners at the Times Daily went to the packed meeting on Monday.
Some were there to applaud the smoking ban.. others were there trying to find some way to bring it down.
One man told the city council he’s disappointed because he says people are ignoring the law and he’s not seen any enforcement.
Another man says business is down 40 percent at his restaurant since the ordinance went into effect and admits, he’s been ignoring it.
