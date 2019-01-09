School chief: State penalizes schools with small enrollment

School chief: State penalizes schools with small enrollment
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 9, 2019 at 10:08 AM CST - Updated January 9 at 10:08 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said he is encouraged by the state report card, but he felt State Department of Education giving R.A. Hubbard an F grade was off-base.

Our news partners at the Decatur Daily say Smith told the school board members the state didn’t consider a subgroup or class having less than 20 students.

R.A. Hubbard graduated 19 students in 2018, thus failing to meet the state minimum.

“That’s totally wrong. I am now being told just because a school makes an F doesn’t automatically place that school on the failing school list,” said Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith.

He said he will meet with a representative from the State Department of Education on Friday regarding the issue.

Read more at the Decatur Daily.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.