School chief: State penalizes schools with small enrollment

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said he is encouraged by the state report card, but he felt State Department of Education giving R.A. Hubbard an F grade was off-base.
Our news partners at the Decatur Daily say Smith told the school board members the state didn’t consider a subgroup or class having less than 20 students.
R.A. Hubbard graduated 19 students in 2018, thus failing to meet the state minimum.
“That’s totally wrong. I am now being told just because a school makes an F doesn’t automatically place that school on the failing school list,” said Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith.
He said he will meet with a representative from the State Department of Education on Friday regarding the issue.
Read more at the Decatur Daily.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.