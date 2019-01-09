Sarah Thomas will be first female to officiate NFL playoff game

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Sarah Thomas will make history, once again, Sunday when she becomes the first female to officiate an NFL playoff game.
Thomas, according to FootballZebras.com, will serve as a down judge for the AFC divisional playoff game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Thomas, a Pascagoula, Mississippi native now residing in Brandon, has been an NFL official since 2015, when she became the first full-time female official in NFL history.
