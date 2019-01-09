Reports: AL quarterback Jalen Hurts takes step towards transfer

Alabama's Jalen Hurts looks around Levi's Stadium before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip)
By David Buchholz | January 9, 2019 at 1:07 PM CST - Updated January 9 at 3:50 PM

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WAFF) - According to ESPN and CBS Sports Alabama Quarterback Jalen Hurts has taken a first but not final step towards transferring to a different college football program.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) hurdles Arkansas State defensive back Jeremy Smith (24) as he carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (AP)

Both ESPN and CBS report Hurts entered his name and other information into the NCAA transfer portal. Hurts just wrapped up his Junior season and has one year of eligibility remaining.

By entering the portal Hurts opens himself up to contact by universities that might be interested in recruiting Jalen for his senior season.

ESPN and CBS sources say Jalen is likely to leave Alabama, this move doesn’t lock him into that decision however.

Hurts was a starter for Alabama in the 2017 season, but lost his job to Tua Tagovailoa in 2018. He’s likely to be a very highly sought transfer, he was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year as a freshman.

