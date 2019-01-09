Reports: AL quarterback Jalen Hurts takes step towards transfer

Both ESPN and CBS report Hurts entered his name and other information into the NCAA transfer portal. Hurts just wrapped up his Junior season and has one year of eligibility remaining.
By entering the portal Hurts opens himself up to contact by universities that might be interested in recruiting Jalen for his senior season.
ESPN and CBS sources say Jalen is likely to leave Alabama, this move doesn’t lock him into that decision however.
Hurts was a starter for Alabama in the 2017 season, but lost his job to Tua Tagovailoa in 2018. He’s likely to be a very highly sought transfer, he was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year as a freshman.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.