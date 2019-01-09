Report: Cheesy bacon fries coming to McDonald’s this year

(WTOL) - McDonald’s is ready to share their cheesy bacon fries with the world, according to reports.
Starting this year, the fast food chain will add the medium-sized order of the fries to all their restaurants, according to Business Insider.
People reports McDonald’s has not officially confirmed this, but has been testing the fries in restaurants in Hawaii and Northern California.
A McDonald’s rep says they’re not ready to share the good news yet, but alluded to cheesy fry confirmation, telling Business Inside, “At this moment, our kitchens are bacon-ing something together, but we’re not yet ready to share the gouda news.”
The fries would be covered in melted cheddar cheese and bacon bits for a 560-calorie snack.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.