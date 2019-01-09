North Alabama Medical Center looking to hire nurses

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - North Alabama Medical Center administrators are hosting a hiring fair on Jan. 15 and are hoping to fill every position.
Nurse Recruiter Charity Rutherford says since the grand opening their patient volume continues to rise.
She says health care is a forever-changing environment, so they need more nurses to help meet the needs for their patients. She says they plan to open more medical units to take in more patients.
Rutherford says there are a lot of nurses who travel to Huntsville and Birmingham hospitals to work. She says their hiring fair will spark those nurses to apply for a job in Florence so they can work closer to home.
"We are going to have mangers on sight so they can go straight into an interview process. They can bring their resume and put in an application when they get here. We plan to hire on the spot, said Rutherford .”
The hiring fair will be in the North Alabama Medical Center lobby on Tuesday January 15th from 5-7pm. Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.