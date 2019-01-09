Madison man faces death penalty in Sonic murder case

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - One of two men charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a Madison man in 2016 will face the death penalty when he is tried in Limestone County. A judge granted the request Tuesday.
Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones asked the circuit court to allow the state to seek the death penalty for Trevor Davis Cantrell, 21, of Madison.
Cantrell is charged with capital murder along with Dacedric Ward. The charges are in connection to the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Jason West at the Sonic restaurant on County Line Road in December 2016.
Authorities say West went to buy Xanax from the two at Sonic. The two men reportedly intended to rob West, but Ward pulled a gun and shot West in the chest.
So far, the state has not sought the death penalty for Ward.
No trial date has been set for Cantrell.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.