Huntsville city councilman’s DUI case dropped

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The DUI case against Huntsville City Councilman Will Culver has been dropped.
In fact, court records from the incident no longer exist. That includes Culver’s mug shot, which is no longer on the Madison County Jail’s website.
Culver released this statement: “My case has been resolved and I have applied for an expungement.”
Culver said that is all he can say right now.
Culver was arrested in the early morning hours of April 22, 2018 and charged with DUI, failure to signal, improper lane change and driving on the wrong side of the road.
