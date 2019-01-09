Hepatitis A outbreak has spread in Northern Alabama

JACKSON and DEKALB COUNTIES, AL (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health say the outbreak may continue to spread to other surrounding counties, The department is still investigating multiple hepatitis A cases in Jackson and DeKalb counties.
The department says persons at highest risk for hepatitis A include users of illegal drugs, homeless/transient persons, the family and close contacts of any persons with hepatitis A, and persons who participate in anal/oral sex including men who have sex with men.
Other people can become infected with the hepatitis A virus by contact with contaminated food, drink and objects from an infected person. There is an effective vaccine to reduce the risk of getting hepatitis A.
“As the outbreak continues to grow, we need to make sure everyone knows the importance of getting vaccinated and handwashing,” said Medical Officer Dr. Karen Landers.
To reduce the spread of hepatitis A disease: Get vaccinated and wash your hands.
Wash hands:
o Before, during and after preparing food
o After using the toilet
o After changing diapers or cleaning up a person who has used the toilet
o After touching garbage
o Before eating food
o Before and after caring for someone who is sick
o Do not share drug paraphernalia, cigarettes, food, drinks, eating utensils, towels or toothbrushes.
Hepatitis A can spread easily among unvaccinated people, if good hand-washing practices are not followed.
After being exposed to someone sick with hepatitis A, symptoms may appear from 15 to 50 days later. Symptoms may include fever, headache, fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, dark urine or jaundice.
If you, your family, or friends are experiencing any of these symptoms, after contact with an infected person or with someone who participates in the behaviors listed above, they should contact their healthcare provider as soon as possible.
For more information click here or contact the ADPH Immunization Division at (334) 206-5023 or toll free at 800-469-4599.
