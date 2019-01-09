Goose Pond in Scottsboro seeks city council approval for entertainment district

SCOTTSBORO, AL (WAFF) - A Jackson County resort could be the next entertainment designation in Alabama.
Officials at Goose Pond Colony say being in an economic district would provide economic incentives to come to the area.
Construction is set to start Goose Pond to expand boat ramps in advance of three major fishing tournaments scheduled for this year.
With the influx of tourist, officials here are asking the city council to designate the resort an entertainment district.
That would allow alcohol sales and consumption outside the building where it's sold.
It's become a popular trend in recent years with much of downtown Guntersville having a similar designation.
For Goose Pond, it's all about increasing revenue.
“It’s just a natural fit to have an entertainment district that will help attract people and hopefully attract more businesses out here that could open up restaurants or open up different things that would allow people to either come by land or by water,” said Lyle Soseby, Goose Pond general manager.
Officials hope that the city council does take action when they meet again on Jan. 21.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.