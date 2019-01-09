Former State Rep. Ed Henry to plead guilty in kickback scheme

“MyPractice24 would provide various kickbacks to Sanchez and his staff in return for the providers at Sanchez’s practice referring Medicare beneficiaries to MyPractice24 for chronic care management services," the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated after his indictment in 2018. “Among the kickbacks provided were direct payments to a member of the staff, free chronic care management services, free medical billing services, and free clinical services unrelated to the provision of chronic care management services. Additionally, Henry assisted Dr. Sanchez in paying kickbacks to patients who enrolled in the chronic care management program. Sanchez paid these kickbacks by systematically waiving copays, copays which Medicare required Sanchez to collect.”