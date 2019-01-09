Florence man defends ‘Dry Alabama’ movement

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Florence man at the center of the latest election controversy is telling our news partners at the Times Daily - what he got away with should be a wake up call to everyone.
Times Daily spoke with Matt Osborne. He admits he helped create a Facebook page called “Dry Alabama”.
It was a subtle parody of conservative sites, saying alcohol should be banned in the state.
The goal was to get Roy Moore supporters to like and share the page during the 2017 election to make Moore seem too extreme for moderate Republicans.
The New York Times tracked the page down to Osborn, who admits he created the page as an experiment on how big of an impact fake news sites can have on an election.
He told the Times Daily that he feels no one should be allowed to campaign this way, but he claims Republicans already do it, so he feels justified doing it for the other side.
Attorney General Steve Marshall has asked the department of justice to look into this. Osborne says the Jones campaign was not involved with his online activities.
Read more at the Times Daily.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.