Decatur woman arrested for a shooting in Pine Park

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - A Decatur woman was arrested early thing morning, after she shot someone at the Lionz Den in Pine Park.
Authorities received a call reporting a shooting just after 1:00 a.m.
Multiple units from the Decatur Police Department responded to the scene and located the victim who was suffering from a single gunshot wound.
Detectives were contacted and began an investigation into the shooting.
The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and is currently in stable condition.
During the course of the investigation, Precious Onecha Garth was developed as a suspect in the case.
An arrest warrant was issued on Garth for assault in the first degree and on January 7, 2019.
Garth turned herself in to the Decatur Police Department.
Garth was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of no bond.
Assault in the first degree is a Class B felony
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.