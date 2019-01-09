Chilly morning across the Valley; Even colder air ahead

Grab a jacket because you’re definitely going to need it today. You are going to be shocked by the cold as you walk out the door this morning and you better get used to it.
Temperatures this morning are around 20 degrees cooler than where we started the day off yesterday. Most spots are waking up to the low to mid 30s this morning and temperatures will only get colder the rest of the week. Despite plenty of sunshine, this afternoon is going to be chilly. High temperatures only into the low to mid 40s across the Valley with a breezy northwest wind keeping the “feels like” temperatures into the upper 30s. Even colder temperatures are expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday as we fall into the mid-20s. Wind chills could possibly be into the teens.
The colder than normal weather will continue across the Valley every day this week despite skies staying clear. Our next big weather maker will start to push in late in the day Friday or overnight into Saturday. While it looks to stay as mostly rainfall, we could see a wintry mix in the overnight hours Friday into Saturday. We will have to keep an eye on that as we get closer. Otherwise it looks like it will be a wet weekend. Stay tuned for more information as we get closer!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
