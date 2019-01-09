Chilly morning across the Valley; Even colder air ahead

The colder than normal weather will continue across the Valley every day this week despite skies staying clear. Our next big weather maker will start to push in late in the day Friday or overnight into Saturday. While it looks to stay as mostly rainfall, we could see a wintry mix in the overnight hours Friday into Saturday. We will have to keep an eye on that as we get closer. Otherwise it looks like it will be a wet weekend. Stay tuned for more information as we get closer!